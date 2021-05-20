UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

