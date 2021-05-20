Unilever Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 26,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the average volume of 1,601 call options.

UL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,112. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

