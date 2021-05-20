UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Reaches $10.70 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003967 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $243,102.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00422591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00217259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00998430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034281 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,706,964 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

