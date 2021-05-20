uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

QURE stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

