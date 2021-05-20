United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.54 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.