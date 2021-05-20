United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

