United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $918.67

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.67 ($12.00) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 984.20 ($12.86), with a volume of 1,325,788 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 959.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 918.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.13.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

