Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

UNIT stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after buying an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

