Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on U. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unity Software by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.