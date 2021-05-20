Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $253.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $217.00.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

