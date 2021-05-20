Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

