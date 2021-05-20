Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $133,495.05 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 977,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,617. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -165.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

