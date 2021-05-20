Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham Sells 71,646 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

