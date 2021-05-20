US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

