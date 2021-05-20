US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

