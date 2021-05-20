US Bancorp DE Purchases 473 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

