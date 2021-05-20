US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomura were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

