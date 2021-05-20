US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

