US Bancorp DE Sells 1,418 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vontier were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.