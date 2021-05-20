US Bancorp DE Sells 610 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

