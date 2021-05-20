USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.07 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and $5.07 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.41 or 0.06961437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00185633 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

