V.F. (VFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. V.F. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

