ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.60

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.75 ($0.30). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 343,177 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company has a market cap of £13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

