Valley Brook Capital Group Has $27,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Valley Brook Capital Group reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

