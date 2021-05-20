Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

