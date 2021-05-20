Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $65,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

