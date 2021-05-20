VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Trimmed by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

ITM opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

