Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

