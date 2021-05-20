Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

