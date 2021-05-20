Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

