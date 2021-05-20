Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

