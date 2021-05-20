Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

