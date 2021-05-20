Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 578.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.94. 238,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

