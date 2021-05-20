Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $147.97 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

