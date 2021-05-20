Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,965,000.

Shares of VFMV opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38.

