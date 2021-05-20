Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.28. 40,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

