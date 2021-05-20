Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $64.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.