Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.40. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 94 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

