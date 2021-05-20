VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Up 4.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

VAT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

