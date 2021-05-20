Verasity (VRA) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,633,913,559 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

