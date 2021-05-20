Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.10 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $573.26 million and $43.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00511656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,454,094,244 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

