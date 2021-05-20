VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRSN stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 549,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,171. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.41.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.