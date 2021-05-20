Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

