Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

