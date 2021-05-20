Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,815. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

