Verso (NYSE:VRS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective boosted by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

