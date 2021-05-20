Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £23,548.32 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03).

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £163.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.18. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

