Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.21

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 704898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $290,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.