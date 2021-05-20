Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,330.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

