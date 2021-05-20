Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

